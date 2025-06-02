Oregon State Pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit Talks Regional Performance
It's easy to look at the 20-3 scoreline of Oregon State's Saturday win over Saint Mary's and gop straight to how well the offense worked. However, sophomore pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit, in his first year with the Beavs from Linn-Benton Community College, turned in a very strong start.
Kleinschmit did not allow a hit through the first four innings of the game, by that point, OSU had already built a 5-0 lead. Altogether, Kleinschmit pitched 7.2 innings with six strikeouts and three walks.
"Early on, pretty much everything was working," Kleinschmit told reporters after the game. "And then later on, I mean just a lot of fast balls, getting early contact, easy outs."
Kleinschmit went on to state that the atmosphere provided by a sold-out crowd at Goss Stadium helped spur the performance of him and his teammates to avoid elimination against the team that handed them a loss earlier in the weekend.
"I love it. I love full crowds. I love just all the all the emotions and everything. I didn't really feel any pressure but I sure love those games."
After posting the most runs in an NCAA Tournament game in program history, the Beavers went on to another dominant performance later in the afternoon, beating USC by a final score of 14-1. That result forces a rematch between the Beavers and Trojans on Monday at 3 p.m. PT on ESPNU - winner earns a spot in the Super Regional round against Florida State.