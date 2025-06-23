Oregon State Pitchers Ethan Kleinschmit, Dax Whitney Invited to USA Collegiate National Team Camp
A week from now, Oregon State pitchers Ethan Kleinschmit and Dax Whitney might swap their orange & black uniforms for the patriotic red, white, and blue.
Today, the two Oregon State starters were invited to USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team Training Camp, which is scheduled June 29th through July 3rd at USA Baseball’s national training complex in North Carolina.
After transferring from Linn Benton CC last offseason, Kleinschmit became Oregon State’s Sunday starting pitcher. He threw a 3.56 ERA in over 90 innings of work, and earned both all-region & all-american honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Following a state championship win last June, Idaho’s #1 prep baseball prospect Whitney honed his craft in Corvallis. He began this past baseball season as Oregon State’s Saturday starting pitcher. He finished the year as their ace starter in the opening game of the Super Regionals against Florida State and the opening game of the College World Series against Louisville. Thanks in part to a dazzling 120 strikeouts across 76 innings, Whitney was named a freshman all-american by multiple outlets.
When camp concludes, the team will play an Independence Day exhibition against an all-star team from the Appalachian League, a collegiate summer wood bat league sponsored by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.
The following week, the Team USA collegiate national team will travel to Japan for an exhibition series against the best college-aged prospects in Japan. The 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series is scheduled July 8th through July 13th.