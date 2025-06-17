Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State's Aiva Arquette Among Four Finalists For Bobby Bragan Award

Joe Londergan

Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette (13) hits the ball during game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida State at Goss Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Corvallis.
Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette (13) hits the ball during game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida State at Goss Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Corvallis. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As the Oregon State Beavers continue their run at the 2025 College World Series, OSU junior shortstop Aiva Arquette has been named as one of four finalists for the 2025 Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award.

Arquette's co-finalists include Oregon's Jacob Walsh, Arkansas' Wehiwa Aloy, and Austin Peay State's Cameron Nickens.

Per the official @braganslugger social media accounts, "The Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award accounts for hitting performance, academics & integrity."

OSU has now had a finalist for the award in consecutive seasons after Travis Bazzana was among the final four in 2024. Bazzana went on to be selected first overall by the Cleveland Guardians in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. Arquette is also projected to be a first-round selection in the 2025 Draft.

Arquette, a Hawaii native and University of Washington transfer, leads the Beavers in most offensive categories, including batting average (.353), hits (88), and doubles (17) as of June 16. The winner of the award will be announced later in the month of June.

The Beavers are in pursuit of their fourth national championship. They face the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday at 11 a.m ET on ESPN. A loss would end their run in Omaha.

