Oregon State's Aiva Arquette and Gavin Turley Named Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalists
On Thursday, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced a list of 64 semifinalists for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, the award given annually to college baseball's top player as voted on by NCBWA members.
Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette and outfielder Gavin Turley were both included on the list.
Finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy will be announced on June 7 and the winner will be announced June 13 at the College Baseball World Series.
Arquette, a junior transfer from the University of Washington, leads the team with 17 home runs, 59 runs batted in, 57 runs scored and a .677 on-base percentage. The Hawaii native has started all 51 games of the season for OSU and posted a batting average of .344.
Turley, a junior, broke the OSU career record for home runs this season, moving to a total of 48 with 15 this season. He has also driven in 56 RBIs this season with a batting average of .340.
Adley Rutschman is the lone former Beaver to have won the Dick Howser Trophy after taking home the award in 2019.
The Beavers continue their series on Thursday at home for the first of three games against Long Beach State. It will mark OSU's final series of the regular season.