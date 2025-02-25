Oregon State's Aiva Arquette Named National Shortstop of the Week
The College Baseball Foundation announced Tuesday afternoon that Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette had been recognized as the Brooks Wallace Award Player of the Week.
Arquette has a perfect fielding percentage through the first seven games of the season, turning four double plays. The Washington transfer has also been formidable at the plate, hitting .440 with 11 hits, ten RBIs and three home runs. He has also crossed home plate eight times in that span.
The Brooks Wallace Award is presented annually to honor the nation's most outstanding shortstop.
Oregon State enter the week ranked as the #8 team in the nation by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association after a 5-2 beginning to the 2025 campaign.
The Beavers resume the season on Friday, February 28 in Arlington, Texas against Baylor as part of the College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children's.