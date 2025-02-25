Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State's Aiva Arquette Named National Shortstop of the Week

Joe Londergan

CHATHAM. 07/23/24 Aiva Arquette of Chatham awaits a Falmouth pitch. Cape League baseball
CHATHAM. 07/23/24 Aiva Arquette of Chatham awaits a Falmouth pitch. Cape League baseball / Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The College Baseball Foundation announced Tuesday afternoon that Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette had been recognized as the Brooks Wallace Award Player of the Week.

Arquette has a perfect fielding percentage through the first seven games of the season, turning four double plays. The Washington transfer has also been formidable at the plate, hitting .440 with 11 hits, ten RBIs and three home runs. He has also crossed home plate eight times in that span.

The Brooks Wallace Award is presented annually to honor the nation's most outstanding shortstop.

Oregon State enter the week ranked as the #8 team in the nation by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association after a 5-2 beginning to the 2025 campaign.

The Beavers resume the season on Friday, February 28 in Arlington, Texas against Baylor as part of the College Baseball Series benefiting Shriners Children's.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball