Oregon State's Mitch Canham Takes ABCA West Region Coach Of The Year Honors
After leading the Oregon State Beavers back to the Men's College World Series for the first time since 2018, OSU head coach Mitch Canham has been named the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) West Region Coach of the Year.
Oregon State went 48-16-1 in 2025, winning the Corvallis Regional and Corvallis Super Regional on their way to a berth in Omaha. It marked OSU's eighth overall trip to the MCWS.
This marks the second time that an Oregon State head coach has received this honor from the ABCA. Pat Casey received the same award in 2018. Casey led the Beavers to their third national title that season and was later named the National Coach of the Year.
In his six-year career as the Beavs' head coach, Canham is 224-103-1, overall. Canham assumed the head coach position prior to the 2020 season and has won at-least forty games three times in that span.
Playing an independent schedule in 2025 following the breakup of the Pac-12, OSU played 38 games away from Goss Stadium this season. The Beavers will play an independent schedule in 2026 again before the Pac-12 officially resumes operations as a full conference for the 2026-2027 academic year.