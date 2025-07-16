Oregon State's Wilson Weber Named Pac-12 Baseball Scholar Athlete
Oregon State catcher Wilson Weber was announced Tuesday as the 2025 Pac-12 Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
In 2025, Weber earned recognition for his academic achievements when he was named College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team. He was one of 54 Oregon State student-athletes named to the Pac-12's spring academic honor roll this week. 14 of them came from the baseball program.
Weber was also named to the Pac-12's Academic Honor Roll in 2023.
On the field, Weber appeared in 63 games with 60 starts this past season. He hit .326 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 RBIs. He was a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award, presented annually to the top catcher in collegiate baseball. He also earned ABCA All-America Second Team honors and ABCA All-Region First Team honors.
The Portland native helped lead the Beavers to a berth in the Men's College World Series for the eighth time in program history this past season.
Weber was drafted by the Miami Marlins on Monday in the in the 12th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft at No. 348 overall. He completed a degree in business administration during his time at OSU.