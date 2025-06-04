Oregon State Shortstop Aiva Arquette Named Brooks Wallace Award Finalist
Oregon State junior shortstop Aiva Arquette has been named a finalist for the College Baseball Foundation's Brooks Wallace Award, presented annually to the best shortstop in college baseball.
The junior transfer from Washington, also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award (best overall player in college baseball), ties the team lead with a .352 batting average and 18 home runs, and has a team high .670 slugging percentage.
Arquette has started every game at shortstop this season - the only player on the 2025 Oregon State roster to start every game at the same position - and has committed just 4 errors in 59 games. If Arquette wins the award, he will join Cadyn Grenier (2018 Brooks Wallace winner) as the only Oregon State players to earn the honor.
Before transferring to Oregon State, Arquette star power was obvious. He was a two-sport standout at Honolulu's Saint Louis School, Marcus Mariota's alma mater. Then he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 18th round of the 2022 draft, but he elected to play college baseball for Washington. In the summer months, Arquette played for the West Coast League's Wenatchee AppleSox and the prestigious Cape Cod League's Chatham Anglers.
The winner of the Brooks Wallace Award will be announced on Friday June 13th, the opening day of the College World Series.