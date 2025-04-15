Oregon State SS Aiva Arquette Earns National Honor
Following Adley Rutschman and Travis Bazzana, Oregon State might have another future #1 overall draft pick in their lineup.
Aiva Arquette.
Today the 6’5” junior shortstop was named the National Player of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
In four games, Arquette hit .500 (9 for 18) with 4 homers, 2 doubles, and 4 walks. The highlight of the week happened last Tuesday in Hillsboro against the Portland Pilots. Arquette slammed two towering home runs, and finished a triple away from the cycle.
Since transferring, the former Washington standout has excelled for Oregon State. He is batting .347 so far this season, with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 11 homers, and 20 walks. Defensively, he has 37 putouts and 81 assists.
In addition to this recent honor, Arquette is also on the national Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, an award that recognizes the best player in college baseball.