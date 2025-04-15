Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State SS Aiva Arquette Earns National Honor

Oregon State's star shortstop, who hit 4 home runs this past week, has been named the National Player of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA).

CHATHAM. 07/23/24 Aiva Arquette of Chatham reaches for the throw as Isaiah Barrett of Falmouth dives into second. Cape League baseball / Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following Adley Rutschman and Travis Bazzana, Oregon State might have another future #1 overall draft pick in their lineup.

Aiva Arquette.

Today the 6’5” junior shortstop was named the National Player of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). 

In four games, Arquette hit .500 (9 for 18) with 4 homers, 2 doubles, and 4 walks. The highlight of the week happened last Tuesday in Hillsboro against the Portland Pilots. Arquette slammed two towering home runs, and finished a triple away from the cycle. 

Since transferring, the former Washington standout has excelled for Oregon State. He is batting .347 so far this season, with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 11 homers, and 20 walks. Defensively, he has 37 putouts and 81 assists. 

In addition to this recent honor, Arquette is also on the national Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, an award that recognizes the best player in college baseball.

