Oregon State SS Aiva Arquette Named Player of the Week, Again
The awards keep coming for Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette.
A week removed from being named the National Player of the Week by the National College Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA), Arquette was named the Golden Spikes Player of the Week by USA Baseball & D1Baseball.com.
The Beavers' standout junior transfer from Washington led Oregon State to 4 straight wins - a midweek romp of top ten UCLA followed by a clean sweep of Cal State Northridge - thanks to this impressive stat line: 11 hits (on a .647 average), 4 home runs, and 4 walks.
In Saturday's series finale at CSUN, Arquette's 6 hits tied Justin Boyd's Oregon State program record for hits in a game.
The Beavers' star shortstop currently leads the team with 15 home runs and 49 runs batted in. His 15 homers currently tie him for 7th in a single season at Oregon State. Arquette and his teammates will play next against Gonzaga, tonight at Goss Stadium, with a first pitch slated for 2:05 PM PST.