Oregon State Stays At #9 in NCBWA Top 25 After San Diego Sweep

Oregon State's Eric Segura (16) pitches the ball during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers swept San Diego in a three-game series in Corvallis over the weekend, pushing their overall record to 10-3 in the 2025 season. OSU outscored the Toreros by a tally of 18-5.

Now on a four-game win streak, the Beavers stand still in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's latest Top 25, released Monday morning. They maintain a top-ten ranking in two of the four major polls (D1Baseball.com) this week.

Mitch Canham's program has now won nine consecutive games at Goss Stadium dating back to the 2024 season.

OSU jump right back into the action on Tuesday against the Washington State Cougars for the first in a two-game series. That begins at 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com. The Cougs are 5-10 to start the 2025 season, but have won each of their last two series.

2025 NCBWA March 10 Poll

1.                 Tennessee

2.                 LSU 

3.                 North Carolina

4.                 Florida State 

5.                 Arkansas

6.                 Florida

7.                 Georgia

8.                 Clemson

9.                 Oregon State

10.              Texas

11.              Wake Forest

12.              Oregon

13.              Vanderbilt

14.              Virginia

15.              Texas A&M

16.              Oklahoma

17.              UC Santa Barbara

18.              Troy

19.              Dallas Baptist

20.              Alabama

21.              West Virginia

22.              Southern Miss

23.              Ole Miss

24.              Mississippi State

25.              Auburn

