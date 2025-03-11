Oregon State Stays At #9 in NCBWA Top 25 After San Diego Sweep
The Oregon State Beavers swept San Diego in a three-game series in Corvallis over the weekend, pushing their overall record to 10-3 in the 2025 season. OSU outscored the Toreros by a tally of 18-5.
Now on a four-game win streak, the Beavers stand still in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's latest Top 25, released Monday morning. They maintain a top-ten ranking in two of the four major polls (D1Baseball.com) this week.
Mitch Canham's program has now won nine consecutive games at Goss Stadium dating back to the 2024 season.
OSU jump right back into the action on Tuesday against the Washington State Cougars for the first in a two-game series. That begins at 5:35 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com. The Cougs are 5-10 to start the 2025 season, but have won each of their last two series.
2025 NCBWA March 10 Poll
1. Tennessee
2. LSU
3. North Carolina
4. Florida State
5. Arkansas
6. Florida
7. Georgia
8. Clemson
9. Oregon State
10. Texas
11. Wake Forest
12. Oregon
13. Vanderbilt
14. Virginia
15. Texas A&M
16. Oklahoma
17. UC Santa Barbara
18. Troy
19. Dallas Baptist
20. Alabama
21. West Virginia
22. Southern Miss
23. Ole Miss
24. Mississippi State
25. Auburn