OSU Baseball Commit Kyson Barney: "A Dream Come True"
Oregon State baseball recently picked up a commitment from talented 2026 shortstop Kyson Barney of Tennessee. OSU's 2026 class also has the verbal commitment of Kael Barney, Kyson's twin brother. Both are rising seniors at Nolensville High School in Tennessee.
Kyson Barney announced his commitment to OSU with a statement posted to social media.
"I'm excited to announce my commitment to play baseball at Oregon State University," Barney's statement read. "A huge thank you to the OSU coaches for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity. I'm also gratefulto my coaches throughout the years who have guided me, my amazing parents and family for their unwavering support, and to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ for blesing me on this journey. It is a dream come true to play college baseball alongside my twin brother Kael. Here's to the next chapter! #GOBEAVS!"
Kael and Kyson are not related to Oregon State baseball legend and two-time national champion Darwin Barney.
OSU have 11 reported verbal commitments in their 2026 recruiting class. This includes the recent commitment of No. 2 Washington recruit Mason Pike.
The 2026 Oregon State Baseball season will begin February 13 in Surprise, Arizona.