Preview: Oregon State Baseball in Texas This Weekend Against Baylor, Auburn, and Ohio State
Without a conference, how can the Beavers reach the NCAA tournament?
Win.
Their quest to stack up wins - and pad their resume for an at large bid - continues this weekend in Texas. The orange & black of Oregon State will play three games in three days at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Playing 7 games in their opening 2 weeks, the Beavers have offered a mixed bag: their hitting has looked unstoppable at times, and the starting pitching has earned rave reviews from experts across the county, but their bullpen had issues in several games. It will be fascinating to see if the bullpen can mend its woes, and Mitch Canham's side - strongly favored in 2 out of 3 games this weekend - can rediscover their winning ways. The Beavers dropped back-to-back games last weekend to Oklahoma and Minnesota.
Below is a primer on who Oregon State plays, when they play, and how to watch or listen.
1. Friday night - Baylor
- Baylor enters the weekend with a 7-1 record
- First pitch at 5 PM PST
- Streaming on FloBaseball
- Radio on the Beavers Sports Network
2. Saturday - Auburn
- Auburn enters the weekend with an 8-1 record and a #25 ranking
- First pitch at 4 PM PST
- Streaming on FloBaseball
- Radio on the Beavers Sports Network
3. Sunday - Ohio State
- Ohio State enters the weekend with a 1-5 record
- First pitch at 9 AM PST
- Streaming on FloBaseball
- Radio on the Beavers Sports Network