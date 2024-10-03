Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Adley Rutschman & Orioles Exit Playoffs After Wild Card Sweep By Royals

Joe Londergan

Oct 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a single against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning in game two of the Wild Card round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles were eliminated from the MLB Playoffs on Wednesday night after a 2-1 defeat by the Kansas City Royals. That win allowed Kansas City to sweep the best-of-three Wild Card series after Kansas City also won 1-0 on Tuesday.

Former Oregon State Beavers catcher and Orioles' All-Star Adley Rutschman went to bat eight times in the two-game series, striking out twice and hitting one single. Rutschman hit .250 in the regular season.

Baltimore finished second in the AL East this year with a record of 91-71. It's the second consecutive season that the Orioles have exited the playoffs by being swept. They reached the American League Divisional Series in 2023 before being swept by the Texas Rangers.

Rutschman was one of three Oregon State Beavers in the American League playoffs. Steven Kwan and Matthew Boyd and the Cleveland Guardians have a bye into the ALDS, which begins on Saturday, October 5.

