Pro Beavs: Steven Kwan Hit .524 To Help Guardians Clinch ALDS
On Monday, night, the Cleveland Guardians play their first game of the 2024 American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The Guardians reached the ALCS after winning their American League Divisional Series against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend.
Former Oregon State Beaver Steven Kwan was a huge part of that ALDS win.
Over five games of the NLDS, Kwan made went to bat 21 times, picking up 11 hits. That gave Kwan a batting average of .524 for Clevelands' first series of the postseason.
Kwan, the Guardians' leadoff hitter, also scored six runs for Cleveland in a series where they outscored the Tigers 19-13.
"He's one of the best complete hitters in our game," Guardians' manager Stephen Vogt said of Kwan this week. "He's our spark plug. He gets us going and he definitely did that in the DS."
The ALCS between Cleveland and the Yankees begins Monday night on TBS with first pitch scheduled for 7:38 PM PT.
