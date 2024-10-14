Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Steven Kwan Hit .524 To Help Guardians Clinch ALDS

Joe Londergan

Oct 12, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) hits a single in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers during game five of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
On Monday, night, the Cleveland Guardians play their first game of the 2024 American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The Guardians reached the ALCS after winning their American League Divisional Series against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend.

Former Oregon State Beaver Steven Kwan was a huge part of that ALDS win.

Over five games of the NLDS, Kwan made went to bat 21 times, picking up 11 hits. That gave Kwan a batting average of .524 for Clevelands' first series of the postseason.

Kwan, the Guardians' leadoff hitter, also scored six runs for Cleveland in a series where they outscored the Tigers 19-13.

"He's one of the best complete hitters in our game," Guardians' manager Stephen Vogt said of Kwan this week. "He's our spark plug. He gets us going and he definitely did that in the DS."

The ALCS between Cleveland and the Yankees begins Monday night on TBS with first pitch scheduled for 7:38 PM PT.

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

