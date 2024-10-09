Pro Beavs: Steven Kwan Hits 3 Singles in Guardians ALDS Game 3 Loss
The Major League Baseball Playoffs continued on Wednesday as the Detroit Tigers shut out the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Former Oregon State Beaver and current Guardians centerfielder and leadoff batter Steven Kwan had three hits in four at bats in the loss.
In the first at-bat of the game, Kwan hit a fly ball to left field that was caught for an out. In the top of the third, Kwan reached first base on an infield single, then was quickly able to reach second base on a throwing error by Detroit shortstop Troy Sweeney. In the top of the fifth and the top of the seventh, Kwan was able to reach first base again with singles. He now has five total hits this postseason.
Game Four of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 3:08 PM PT/6:08 PM ET on TNT.
