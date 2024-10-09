Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Steven Kwan Hits 3 Singles in Guardians ALDS Game 3 Loss

Joe Londergan

iOct 9, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) slides into second base after a throwing error by the Detroit Tigers after he hit a single during the third inning during game three of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
iOct 9, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) slides into second base after a throwing error by the Detroit Tigers after he hit a single during the third inning during game three of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Major League Baseball Playoffs continued on Wednesday as the Detroit Tigers shut out the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Former Oregon State Beaver and current Guardians centerfielder and leadoff batter Steven Kwan had three hits in four at bats in the loss.

In the first at-bat of the game, Kwan hit a fly ball to left field that was caught for an out. In the top of the third, Kwan reached first base on an infield single, then was quickly able to reach second base on a throwing error by Detroit shortstop Troy Sweeney. In the top of the fifth and the top of the seventh, Kwan was able to reach first base again with singles. He now has five total hits this postseason.

Game Four of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 3:08 PM PT/6:08 PM ET on TNT.

More Reading Material From On SI

Oregon State Baseball Announces 2024 Fall Exhibition Dates

Army QB Bryson Daily Wins 4 Different Weekly Honors After 4 Touchdowns in Tulsa Win

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Named Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball