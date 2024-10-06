Pro Beavs: Steven Kwan Scores Twice For Guardians in ALDS Opening Win
The Cleveland Guardians began their MLB Playoff run on Saturday with a 7-0 rout of the Detroit Lions. For Oregon State Beavers fans, a familiar face helped power Cleveland to that 1-0 lead in the American League Divisional Series.
Former Beaver and current Guardians center fielder Steven Kwan hit a double and was walked twice, scoring two runs in the win. Kwan also became the first player in Cleveland history with a leadoff hit in the team’s first game of a postseason.
"It was electric," Kwan told @MLB on X. "It's like one of those things that you're visualizing through the whole week. You got a plan, against the guy, and to see it actually happen and see the crowd and all your teammates behind you, it was an awesome feeling."
The series continues Monday at 1:08 PM PT/4:08 PM ET on TBS. Former Beaver Matthew Boyd is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for the Guardians.
