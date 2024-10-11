Oregon State Beavers On SI

Pro Beavs: Steven Kwan Scores Two Runs With Three Hits To Help Cleveland Even ALDS

Oct 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) steals third base in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians held on for a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday to avoid elimination from the MLB Playoffs.

Former Oregon State Beavers' national champion outfielder Steven Kwan played a crucial role in the Guardians' victory, picking up hits in three of his five at-bats and scoring two runs.

Kwan led off the game with a single to left field, then reached second from a Kyle Manzardo single, then was driven in by Lane Thomas a few minutes later.

In the seventh inning, Kwan hit a single to centerfield, stole second base, then scored when David Fry hit a two-run homer.

Then in the top of the ninth, Kwan again singled, this time to right field, and advanced to second before being left on base. He now has eight hits and four runs scored this series.

Cleveland's win brought the best-of-five series to an even 2-2. Game Five is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at 4:38 PM ET/1:38 PM PT in Cleveland on TBS.

