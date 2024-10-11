Pro Beavs: Steven Kwan Scores Two Runs With Three Hits To Help Cleveland Even ALDS
The Cleveland Guardians held on for a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday to avoid elimination from the MLB Playoffs.
Former Oregon State Beavers' national champion outfielder Steven Kwan played a crucial role in the Guardians' victory, picking up hits in three of his five at-bats and scoring two runs.
Kwan led off the game with a single to left field, then reached second from a Kyle Manzardo single, then was driven in by Lane Thomas a few minutes later.
In the seventh inning, Kwan hit a single to centerfield, stole second base, then scored when David Fry hit a two-run homer.
Then in the top of the ninth, Kwan again singled, this time to right field, and advanced to second before being left on base. He now has eight hits and four runs scored this series.
Cleveland's win brought the best-of-five series to an even 2-2. Game Five is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at 4:38 PM ET/1:38 PM PT in Cleveland on TBS.
More Reading Material From On SI
Oregon State Baseball Announces 2024 Fall Exhibition Dates
Oregon State Football: Best Bets vs Nevada - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props
The 90-Year-Old Record Oregon State's Trent Bray Broke This Week