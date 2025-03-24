Series Win Bumps Oregon State Up Baseball Polls
After taking 2-of-3 from their Cal Poly roadtrip, Mitch Canham's Oregon State Beavers returned home to good news: a slight bump in the polls.
Ahead of the Beavers' Hillsboro neutral-site matchup with Washington, and their three game trek at Nebraska, read about the team's position in the latest national polls:
D1Baseball.com
In D1Baseball.com’s weekly poll, the Beavers moved into 5th place, the highest rank for a school in the western United States, ahead of Oregon (10th), UC Irvine (19th), and Stanford (20th).
Baseball America
In Baseball America’s weekly poll, the orange & black cracked the top ten. Their #9 ranking trails 2 ACC schools (Florida State and Clemson) and 6 SEC schools (Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma).
National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA)
In the NCBWA poll, Oregon State inched up one spot to 8th, eking past Oklahoma, and ahead of arch-rivals Oregon (10th).
USA Today - College Baseball Coaches Poll
Their place in the USA Today coaches poll is identical to the NCBWA poll, if only for a week. The Beavers #8 ranking is unchanged from the last week’s poll, while the Ducks dropped a spot (from 9th to 10th) and the rest of the top 10 is dominated by SEC and ACC schools.