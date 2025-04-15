Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: 200 Wins For Mitch Canham + Oregon State Spring Game Preview

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham, center, watches his team compete against San Diego during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham, center, watches his team compete against San Diego during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It hasn't always been pretty this season, but Oregon State baseball just keeps winning and moving up in the national rankings. Head coach Mitch Canham has now reached a major career milestone with 200 wins in less time than it took Beavs legend Pat Casey.

Plus, Oregon State football are ready for their spring game this week. Your host Matt Bagley previews that event and what the Beavers have been up to this spring. It's also time to take stock of just how much the Beaver basketball teams have lost via the transfer portal in a few short weeks. Go Beavs.

Joe Londergan
Matt Bagley
