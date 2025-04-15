State of the Beavs: 200 Wins For Mitch Canham + Oregon State Spring Game Preview
It hasn't always been pretty this season, but Oregon State baseball just keeps winning and moving up in the national rankings. Head coach Mitch Canham has now reached a major career milestone with 200 wins in less time than it took Beavs legend Pat Casey.
Plus, Oregon State football are ready for their spring game this week. Your host Matt Bagley previews that event and what the Beavers have been up to this spring. It's also time to take stock of just how much the Beaver basketball teams have lost via the transfer portal in a few short weeks. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify