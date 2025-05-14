Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Beaver Baseball's Somewhat Wild Iowa Trip + Hoops' Big Additions

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State's Wilson Weber runs to third base during game 2 of Iowa vs. Oregon State baseball at Principal Park on May 10, 2025, in Des Moines.
Oregon State's Wilson Weber runs to third base during game 2 of Iowa vs. Oregon State baseball at Principal Park on May 10, 2025, in Des Moines.
Oregon State Baseball are in the middle of their final week of the regular season following a three-game series at Iowa. The Beavers won two of those contests, followed by a rarely-seen tie in the Sunday bout. Now, OSU have just a few more days to add to their postseason resume with no conference tournament to play in this year.

Also, Beaver football's spring is over and while there are questions about the roster, the quarterback and running back positions seem shored up. Meanwhile, the OSU basketball squads are still adding talent for next season's group, including 6'11" Australian big man Yaak Yaak. Go Beavs.

Joe Londergan
Matt Bagley
