State of the Beavs: Beaver Baseball's Somewhat Wild Iowa Trip + Hoops' Big Additions
Oregon State Baseball are in the middle of their final week of the regular season following a three-game series at Iowa. The Beavers won two of those contests, followed by a rarely-seen tie in the Sunday bout. Now, OSU have just a few more days to add to their postseason resume with no conference tournament to play in this year.
Also, Beaver football's spring is over and while there are questions about the roster, the quarterback and running back positions seem shored up. Meanwhile, the OSU basketball squads are still adding talent for next season's group, including 6'11" Australian big man Yaak Yaak. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify