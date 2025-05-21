State of the Beavs: Oregon State Baseball's Postseason Resume
The 2025 regular season is over for Oregon State baseball following a sweep of Long Beach State. Now, the Beavs have to wait until conference tournaments around the country to learn their postseason fate. How does the resume of the independent Beavers stack up to the national competition? Matt Bagley dives in.
Also this week, a look at Oregon State football's defensive secondary in 2025. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
