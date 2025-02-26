State of the Beavs: OSU Baseball's Mixed Bag in Texas + Hoops Milestones
After two weeks of the regular season, Oregon State baseball has a 5-2 record. Most of those performances were very impressive, with strong pitching and quite a bit of offense. The two losses at the Round Rock classic, however, show that Mitch Canham's squad is far from invincible. Your host Matt Bagley dives into the positives and negatives of the current state of Beaver baseball. Plus, we have a date for OSU football's spring game and Wayne Tinkle's men's basketball squad has reached the 20-win mark for the first time in 35 years.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify