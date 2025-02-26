Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: OSU Baseball's Mixed Bag in Texas + Hoops Milestones

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State warms up before playing against Tulane in the Corvallis Regional of the NCAA Tournament Friday, May 31, 2024, at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State warms up before playing against Tulane in the Corvallis Regional of the NCAA Tournament Friday, May 31, 2024, at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
After two weeks of the regular season, Oregon State baseball has a 5-2 record. Most of those performances were very impressive, with strong pitching and quite a bit of offense. The two losses at the Round Rock classic, however, show that Mitch Canham's squad is far from invincible. Your host Matt Bagley dives into the positives and negatives of the current state of Beaver baseball. Plus, we have a date for OSU football's spring game and Wayne Tinkle's men's basketball squad has reached the 20-win mark for the first time in 35 years.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

