Three Beavers Named to Baseball America's All-American Teams
The College World Series wrapped up this weekend with LSU winning their eighth title, but while Oregon State fell short of a championship, several of their best players are still earning accolades. Three Beavers were named to Baseball America's All-American teams this weekend.
Gavin Turley and Aiva Arquette were both named to Baseball America's Second Team. Arquette has been one of the biggest names on the Beavers all season, finishing the year with a .345 batting average and a .654 slugging percentage, featuring 17 doubles and 19 home runs. He's expected to be one of the top picks in next month's MLB Draft.
Gavin Turley was right there with him though. Turley's been a solid player for Oregon State the past couple years, but took a big step forward in 2025, posting similar numbers to Arquette, including a .351 batting average, a .649 slugging percentage and 20 home runs. A few years ago he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 19th round of the MLB Draft, but his performance this year has made him a potential top 100 prospect.
Finally, one of Oregon State's freshmen made Baseball America's All Freshmen Team. That would be right handed pitcher Dax Whitney, who immediately stepped into a major role for Oregon State, picking up 17 starts in his first season. In those starts he went 6-3, wiht a 3.40 ERA and 120 strikeouts, while allowing 29 earned runs. A promising start for a player who could be a keystone for Oregon State's pitching in the next few years.