Today's Oregon State Baseball Game Has Been Cancelled
Oregon State Baseball was scheduled to take on Houston in Round Rock today, but a polar vortex hitting Texas has resulted in freezing temperatures, leading to the cancellation of today's game. There are currently no plans to reschedule the game.
Provided the weather improves, the Beavers will still be in Round Rock this weekend to play in the Round Rock Classic. Oregon State is scheduled to play Virginia on Friday, February 21st, Oklahoma on Saturday, February 22nd, and Miinnesota on Sunday, February 23rd.
Oregon State baseball is off to another hot start this season. The Beavers are 4-0 after taking down Indiana, UNLV and Xavier (twice) in their opening weekend, posting double digit run totals in two of those games. They currently sit at #7 in the D1Baseball rankings.