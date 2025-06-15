Oregon State Beavers On SI

UCLA Takes Down Murray State in Game 3 Of College World Series

Ben Pahl

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers first baseman Brayden Buckner (25) tags out UCLA Bruins left fielder Dean West (36) on a play at first base during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
UCLA began their quest for a second national title with a 6-4 win over cinderella Murray State on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins wasted no time getting their offense going in this one. After loading the bases with nobody out in he bottom of the first, Roman Martin drew a walk to put his team in front. The following inning, leadoff hitter Dean West hit a one-out rbi single to make it a 2-0 game.

After taking an early lead, UCLA used a big fourth inning to break the game open. With a runner on second and two down, cleanup hitter Roman Martin riped a single to center, scoring Dean West and extending the lead. In the following at-bat, AJ Salgado doubled to right, plating two more runs and putting the Bruins up 6-0.

The Racers, however, wouldn't go down without a fight. Over the next two innings, Murray State brought a couple of runners home to help chip away at the lead. In the top of the eighth, the underdogs got something started after back-to-back hits put runners on second and third with no outs. UCLA reliever August Souza limited the damage, and got out of the inning with a 6-4 lead.

After the Bruins failed to tack on in the bottom of the eighth, UCLA closer Easton Hawk slammed the door in the ninth. Hawk struck out two batters and set the Racers down in order, picking up the save.

UCLA will face LSU on Monday, June 16 at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT. Murray State will have to fight their way through the loser's bracket, and will face an elimination game on Monday against Arkansas.

