WATCH: Easton Talt Blasts Walk-Off Homer To Give Oregon State 2-0 Win
Saturday's matchup for #8 Oregon State baseball was far from the Beavs' best offensive outing of the year. However, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.
With the game tied 0-0 against San Diego with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, USD walked Wilson Weber and brought OSU junior outfielder Easton Talt to the plate. With the count at 2-2, Talt hit just his second career home run over the right-field wall to give OSU the 2-0 win.
Talt's batting average comes to .275 for the year with five RBIs through 12 games.
In the win, Dax Whitney started on the mound, striking out ten batters in a six-inning day, allowing five hits and walking one batter. Beavs reliever Matthew Morrell, who pitched the final inning and allowed one hit, got the winning decision moving him to 1-0 this season. Wyatt Queen and Tanner Douglas also pitched an inning a piece and combined for three strikeouts.
OSU compiled a total of seven hits with two fielding errors on the day. The victory moves the Beavers to 9-3 overall in 2025.
The Beavs and Toreros face off in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com as OSU goes for the sweep.