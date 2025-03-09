WATCH: Easton Talt Blasts Walk-Off Homer To Give Oregon State 2-0 Win

Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State's Easton Talt (6) swings the bat during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Saturday's matchup for #8 Oregon State baseball was far from the Beavs' best offensive outing of the year. However, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

With the game tied 0-0 against San Diego with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, USD walked Wilson Weber and brought OSU junior outfielder Easton Talt to the plate. With the count at 2-2, Talt hit just his second career home run over the right-field wall to give OSU the 2-0 win.

Talt's batting average comes to .275 for the year with five RBIs through 12 games.

In the win, Dax Whitney started on the mound, striking out ten batters in a six-inning day, allowing five hits and walking one batter. Beavs reliever Matthew Morrell, who pitched the final inning and allowed one hit, got the winning decision moving him to 1-0 this season. Wyatt Queen and Tanner Douglas also pitched an inning a piece and combined for three strikeouts.

OSU compiled a total of seven hits with two fielding errors on the day. The victory moves the Beavers to 9-3 overall in 2025.

The Beavs and Toreros face off in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. PT on Portland's CW and KOIN.com as OSU goes for the sweep.

