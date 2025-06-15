WATCH: Gavin Turley Talks Walk-Off Win For Oregon State At College World Series
On Friday night, Oregon State's matchup against the Louisville Cardinals went down to the wire as the Beavers earned their first victory of the trip to Omaha. The Beavers secured a 4-3 win thanks to an RBI single from outfielder Gavin Turley in the bottom of the ninth.
Turley spoke to media alongside head coach Mitch Canham, catcher Wilson Weber, and starting pitcher Dax Whitney following the win to discuss the feeling of capturing the dramatic victory.
The Beavers continue their Omaha run on Sunday at 4 p.m. PT against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
NOTES
- Turley: "That moment was awesome. Just happy to do it for the guys."
- Turley: "I think the shadows definitely play a part of it, but everyone's got to deal with them. So, knowing that just see the ball a little bit deeper and compete even harder."
- Canham: "I wouldn't say I I'm leading the team. I think these guys are doing that themselves. There's leadership all around them. Sometimes it's just smart to get out of their way and let them go about their business."
- Canham: "Being here is more fulfilling than being here as a player. I think because I get to watch so many other people have have joy and turn around and look at Beaver Nation supporting us the entirety of the way and watching these guys just glow. You know you don't necessarily see that as a player."