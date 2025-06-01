WATCH: Mitch Canham, Dax Whitney, Wilson Weber Talk Oregon State Win Over TCU
Oregon State baseball avoided elimination from the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a 7-2 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. The Beavers are not out of the woods yet, as they need to win three more games while avoiding another loss in order to advance to the Super Regional. If they get more performances like Dax Whitney's 12 Saturday strikeouts and Wilson Weber's continued success at the plate, they'll have a good chance.
Canham, Whitney, and Weber spoke to media in attendance to llok ahead to their next games and evaluate their own performance.
Notes
- Canham: "Outstanding response to yesterday, especially by our starting pitcher. This young man who is continually developing and becoming even more so elite than people ever realized."
- Whitney: "The mindset was just 'it's no different than any other game.' My stuff's not going to get
nastier, I'm not going to throw harder, so it was just attacking the hitters the same way I do every time and just throwing every pitch with conviction."
- Weber on his early home run: "It was just kind of good to see too energy was already up in the dugout too because we knew we were...that was kind of the plan was go out there, have a little bit more fun today, playing loose and then that was the perfect way to start start the game."