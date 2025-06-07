Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Oregon State's AJ Singer's Walk-off Hit Wins Super Regional Game 1

Joe Londergan

Oregon State infielder AJ Singer (7) hits the ball during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State infielder AJ Singer (7) hits the ball during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers are one win away from another trip to the College World Series.

OSU rallied back to defeat Florida State 5-4 in ten innings on Friday night in the first game of the Corvallis Super Regional. The Beavers overcame a 4-1 deficit to force the game into extras with three runs in the bottom of the ninth.

In the bottom of the tenth, AJ Singer, a junior transfer from Iowa Western Community College, stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.

Singer dropped a ball into centerfield that gave Gavin Turley plenty of time to score from third base. At that point, the celebration was on in Corvallis as the Beavs swarmed Singer after Turley crossed the plate.

The walk-off winner was Singer's second hit of the day, going two-for-five on the night. The Arizona native helped OSU claim their third extra-innings win of the season.

The Beavers are looking for their eighth trip to the College World Series and their first since the 2018 national championship season. They can secure that trip with a second win over the Seminoles on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT. ESPN2 will televise the action.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball