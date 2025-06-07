WATCH: Oregon State's AJ Singer's Walk-off Hit Wins Super Regional Game 1
The Oregon State Beavers are one win away from another trip to the College World Series.
OSU rallied back to defeat Florida State 5-4 in ten innings on Friday night in the first game of the Corvallis Super Regional. The Beavers overcame a 4-1 deficit to force the game into extras with three runs in the bottom of the ninth.
In the bottom of the tenth, AJ Singer, a junior transfer from Iowa Western Community College, stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.
Singer dropped a ball into centerfield that gave Gavin Turley plenty of time to score from third base. At that point, the celebration was on in Corvallis as the Beavs swarmed Singer after Turley crossed the plate.
The walk-off winner was Singer's second hit of the day, going two-for-five on the night. The Arizona native helped OSU claim their third extra-innings win of the season.
The Beavers are looking for their eighth trip to the College World Series and their first since the 2018 national championship season. They can secure that trip with a second win over the Seminoles on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT. ESPN2 will televise the action.