Where Baseball America Ranks Oregon State in 2025 NCAA Tournament Field
The Oregon State Beavers host an NCAA Tournament Regional for the third time in the last four seasons starting this Friday with a matchup against Saint Mary's.
Ahead of the tournament's start, Baseball America writer Peter Flaherty ranked all 64 of the participating teams. While the Beavers have the No. 8 overall seed from the selection committee, Flaherty ranks the Beavers as the No. 14 team in the field.
"This ranking might feel a bit low for a top eight national seed, yet it is much more a testament to the teams above than it is a slight to Oregon State," Flaherty noted in the article.
Flaherty also noted what several other pundits already have about the Beavers' tournament resume: Oregon State have just six wins over teams that also reached the NCAA tournament and notably went 0-4 against the Oregon Ducks.
The Ducks were ranked by Flaherty just ahead of the Beavers at No. 13. However, selection committee gave Oregon the No. 12 overall seed, also granting them their own regional.
Oregon State's Corvallis Regional begins this Friday at 12 p.m. pacific time when the USC Trojans take on the TCU Horned Frogs (ESPNU). That matchup will be followed by Oregon State and Saint Mary's at 5 p.m. pacific time (ESPN+).