Where Oregon State Baseball's Rankings Stand With 7 Games Left in 2025
Two weekends ago, Oregon State baseball was swept by the Oregon Ducks in a series that changed how many national pundits see the Beavs' 2025 squad. OSU followed that up with a trip to Hawaii where they took three of four against the Rainbow Warriors.
Now, with a record of 35-12, the Beavers are still among the top 15 teams in Division I with seven ball games remaining. However, considering how hot this team started, many Beaver fans were thinking of purchasing plane tickets to Omaha preemptively. Should that still be a consideration in the final weeks of the season?
Oregon State hit the road again for three neutral site games against the Iowa Hawkeyes starting this Friday. They'll then return to Corvallis for a one-off against the Portland Pilots, followed by three against Long Beach State. Here's where they stand in the national rankings ahead of their last seven games of the year.
D1Baseball.com - No. 10 (Down From No. 7)
Baseball America - No. 15 (Up from No. 16)
National Collegiate Baseball Writers - No. 9 (Down From No. 3)
USA Today Coaches - No. 11 (Up From No. 12)
RPI - No. 6 (No Change From Last Week)
The Beavers begin their penultimate series of the weekend on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. PT in Des Moines, Iowa. That series will be broadcast on Big Ten Network + with the audio component broadcasting on the Beaver Sports Network.