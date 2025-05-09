Oregon State Beavers On SI

Where Oregon State Baseball's Rankings Stand With 7 Games Left in 2025

Joe Londergan

Oregon State warms up between innings during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State warms up between innings during the game against Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Two weekends ago, Oregon State baseball was swept by the Oregon Ducks in a series that changed how many national pundits see the Beavs' 2025 squad. OSU followed that up with a trip to Hawaii where they took three of four against the Rainbow Warriors.

Now, with a record of 35-12, the Beavers are still among the top 15 teams in Division I with seven ball games remaining. However, considering how hot this team started, many Beaver fans were thinking of purchasing plane tickets to Omaha preemptively. Should that still be a consideration in the final weeks of the season?

Oregon State hit the road again for three neutral site games against the Iowa Hawkeyes starting this Friday. They'll then return to Corvallis for a one-off against the Portland Pilots, followed by three against Long Beach State. Here's where they stand in the national rankings ahead of their last seven games of the year.

D1Baseball.com - No. 10 (Down From No. 7)

Baseball America - No. 15 (Up from No. 16)

National Collegiate Baseball Writers - No. 9 (Down From No. 3)

USA Today Coaches - No. 11 (Up From No. 12)

RPI - No. 6 (No Change From Last Week)

The Beavers begin their penultimate series of the weekend on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. PT in Des Moines, Iowa. That series will be broadcast on Big Ten Network + with the audio component broadcasting on the Beaver Sports Network.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Baseball