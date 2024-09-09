5 Oregon State Football Players Made Their First Start In San Diego State Win
In Oregon State's Week Two, 21-0 win over San Diego State, five different Beavers' players made their first college start.
In the secondary, Sailasa Vadrawale III started at nickel back. He finished with three tackles and a pass breakup. Those are the redshirt freshman's first statistics of the season.
In the linebacker group, Dexter Foster and Zakaih Saez both made their first starts. Foster made two tackles while Saez made one and hurried the quarterback.
On offense, David Wells Jr. started at wide receiver and Andy Alfieri at tight end. Wells made one catch for 12 yards in the win.
The Beavers' season continues Saturday at Reser as the Beavers host the Oregon Ducks.
