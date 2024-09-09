Oregon State Beavers On SI

5 Oregon State Football Players Made Their First Start In San Diego State Win

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver David Wells Jr. (6) catches a pass to score a touchdown during the second half of the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers wide receiver David Wells Jr. (6) catches a pass to score a touchdown during the second half of the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

In Oregon State's Week Two, 21-0 win over San Diego State, five different Beavers' players made their first college start.

In the secondary, Sailasa Vadrawale III started at nickel back. He finished with three tackles and a pass breakup. Those are the redshirt freshman's first statistics of the season.

In the linebacker group, Dexter Foster and Zakaih Saez both made their first starts. Foster made two tackles while Saez made one and hurried the quarterback.

On offense, David Wells Jr. started at wide receiver and Andy Alfieri at tight end. Wells made one catch for 12 yards in the win.

The Beavers' season continues Saturday at Reser as the Beavers host the Oregon Ducks.

Other Reading Material from On SI

RECAP: Oregon State Shutout San Diego State 21-0 on the Road

Oregon State Broke A 48-Year-Old Program Record In Week 2 Win at San Diego State

Pair of Sophomore Guards Will Have to Step Up for Oregon State in 2024-25

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football