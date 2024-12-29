After JUCO Ruling, Oregon State Lose OL Flavio Gonzalez To Transfer Portal
Thanks to a recent ruling by the NCAA, players who would have run out of eligibility following the 2024 season will receive an extra year if they spent part of their career at a junior college.
After three seasons at Oregon State, starting offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez announced this week that he will use that extra year of eligibility to play at another school. Gonzalez announced his entrance into the transfer portal via X over the weekend.
The 6'5" 293-pound Arizona native has reported offers from Fresno State and Southern Miss.
Gonzalez spent two seasons in junior college prior to transferring to Oregon State - one at Southwestern Community College in California and one at Butler Community College in Kansas.
In his time with the Beavers, Gonzalez appeared in 20 games, including all 12 in 2024. He was graded at 67.5 overall by Pro Football Focus and allowed only two sacks while pass blocking.
