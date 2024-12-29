Oregon State Beavers On SI

After JUCO Ruling, Oregon State Lose OL Flavio Gonzalez To Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez (77) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez (77) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Thanks to a recent ruling by the NCAA, players who would have run out of eligibility following the 2024 season will receive an extra year if they spent part of their career at a junior college.

After three seasons at Oregon State, starting offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez announced this week that he will use that extra year of eligibility to play at another school. Gonzalez announced his entrance into the transfer portal via X over the weekend.

The 6'5" 293-pound Arizona native has reported offers from Fresno State and Southern Miss.

Gonzalez spent two seasons in junior college prior to transferring to Oregon State - one at Southwestern Community College in California and one at Butler Community College in Kansas.

In his time with the Beavers, Gonzalez appeared in 20 games, including all 12 in 2024. He was graded at 67.5 overall by Pro Football Focus and allowed only two sacks while pass blocking.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Linebacker Isaiah Chisom Will Transfer To UCLA

USC Linebacker Raesjon Davis Will Transfer To Oregon State For 2025

Nebraska Transfer DE Kai Wallin Commits to Oregon State

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football