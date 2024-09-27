Anthony Hankerson Talks Beavs Bye Week And Making The Run Game Even Better
Through four games, the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) have produced one of the best rushing offenses in the country with 267.8 yards per game on the ground. That average is good for #7 in all of FBS football.
Junior Colorado transfer running back Anthony Hankerson has been a huge part of that success, with 75 carries for 322 yards and seven touchdowns. As the Beavers progress through a bye week this week, Hankerson noted he believes that his team, and the run game, can get even better by using the extra time effectively.
"I feel like we're almost there. We almost there. We say it every week...and I feel like this bye week is definitely big for us, you know, just to get us to really be big on the details and really just getting better at trusting each other. I feel like we've been trusting each other a lot but just going off, playing off each other fast with no worries and just being control under the chaos. So we use this time honestly just to get better."
Hankerson is currently splitting the majority of the carries with redshirt senior Jam Griffin, who has 67 carries for 413 yards and four touchdowns on the year.
The Beavers return to action next Saturday, October 5, hosting Colorado State on The CW at 3:30 PM PT.
