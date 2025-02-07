Oregon State Beavers Add Experienced DC Akey to Staff
Rob Akey has seen it all.
As a student-athlete at Weber State in the late eighties, he lined up on the defensive line, in the linebacking corps, and even took snaps at tight end.
As a coach, he has worked as defensive line coach, defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, and head coach. He's worked with elite division I NCAA programs like Florida, he's worked with Pacific Northwest programs like Washington State and Idaho, and he's had two coaching stints in the NFL.
Now, the next chapter of his career will be written in Corvallis.
The 35 year coaching veteran joins Trent Bray's coaching staff as the team's Special Assistant to the Head Coach. He previously spent the past six years as the Defensive Coordinator at Central Michigan (MAC), and his role dovetails with comments Trent Bray made to The Oregonian last month after assuming defensive coordinator responsibilities: he planned to hire an analyst with head coaching experience to assist him.
Before coaching at Central Michigan from 2019-2024, Akey most recently served as a defensive assistant at Florida (2017), the Washington DC NFL franchise (2015-2016), and the Minnesota Vikings (2014). He was the head coach at Idaho from 2007-2012.
