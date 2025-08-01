Beavers Long Snapper Dylan Black Named To 2025 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Oregon State Beavers Long Snapper Dylan Black was announced Thursday as one of 116 players on the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
The Wuerffel Trophy is regarded as college football's premier award for community service.
In 2025, Black is expected to be a full participant with the Beavers again after missing all of last season. He has appeared in 46 games for OSU previously.
Black was recently declared cancer free by his doctors after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. Black was a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year award in 2024. He enters his seventh season with the program in 2025.
In addition, Black also works with OSU's Beavers Without Borders program, helping construct an orphanage in the Dominican Republic. He also has made the Pac-12 Honor Roll Three Times.
Oregon State will open the 2025 season on August 30 at home against the Califoria Golden Bears.
The 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2025 recipient will also serve as Captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show December 12th, airing on ESPN. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will follow on January 31, 2026, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.