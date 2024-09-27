Beavs Long Snapper Dylan Black Named To Watch List For Prestigious Academic Award
The Oregon State Beavers won't see the field this week, but one of the Beavs' leaders is still earning praises for this work in the classroom.
Oregon State long snapper Dylan Black was named to the list of semifinalists for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy this week. The award, colloquially referred to as the "Academic Heisman" is college football's premier scholar-athlete award. Black has twice been named to the Pac-12's Academic Honor Roll.
Black, who had made 46 appearances for the Beavs prior to the 2024 season, was one of 203 athletes named to the list.
The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on October 23, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced December 10 in Las Vegas and receive an additional $7,000 scholarship.
