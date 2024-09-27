Oregon State Beavers On SI

Beavs Long Snapper Dylan Black Named To Watch List For Prestigious Academic Award

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers long snapper Dylan Black (48) warms up before the game against the San Diego State Aztecs at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers long snapper Dylan Black (48) warms up before the game against the San Diego State Aztecs at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers won't see the field this week, but one of the Beavs' leaders is still earning praises for this work in the classroom.

Oregon State long snapper Dylan Black was named to the list of semifinalists for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy this week. The award, colloquially referred to as the "Academic Heisman" is college football's premier scholar-athlete award. Black has twice been named to the Pac-12's Academic Honor Roll.

Black, who had made 46 appearances for the Beavs prior to the 2024 season, was one of 203 athletes named to the list.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on October 23, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced December 10 in Las Vegas and receive an additional $7,000 scholarship.

More Reading Material From On SI

Oregon State Football Announces 2027-2028 Series With BYU

State of the Beavs: OSU is 3-1 at the Break + Pac-12 Realignment Madness

3 Things We Learned From Oregon State's Win Over Purdue in Week 4

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football