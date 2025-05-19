Colorado Running Back Braylon Toliver Commits To Oregon State Football For 2026
Oregon State added to their 2026 commitment class on Sunday with a commitment from athlete Braylon Toliver. He'll head to Corvallis from Erie High School, north of Denver, Colorado.
247Sports rated the two-way player as a three-star recruit and the No. 26 overall prospect in Colorado for the class of 2026. Toliver's measurements were listed by 247Sports at 5'11" and 184 pounds.
Toliver chose the Beavers over reported offers from North Dakota State, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Fordham, Montana State, Navy, Portland State, South Dakota, Wyoming, Yale.
As a junior in 2024, Toliver carried 126 times for 1173 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns, per his MaxPreps page. He also reportedly caught 12 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. At safety, he made 42 tackles with six interceptions and an additional two pass breakups last year.
Oregon State currently have four reported commitments in the class of 2026. Toliver joins quarterback Deagan Rose, wide receiver Cynai Thomas, and defensive lineman Noah Tishendorf.
After Toliver played free safety and running back in high school, he adds a needed element to OSU's class. The Beavers saw Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell decommit earlier this month.
Toliver indicated in a social media post that he plans to join the Beavers in January of 2026.