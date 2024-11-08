Oregon State Beavers On SI

ESPN Sends Oregon State To Frisco Bowl in Latest Projections

Joe Londergan

Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
At 4-4 heading into Week 11, the Oregon State Beavers have a tough task ahead of them: win two of their final four games to reach bowl eligibility...with two ranked opponents left on the schedule. Even so, Trent Bray's team are still inspiring some degree of confidence with the national media.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura projected Oregon State to be selected for the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, alongside the North Texas Mean Green out of the American Athletic Conference. North Texas are currently 5-3 to start the season.

The Frisco Bowl typically takes one bowl eligible team from the AAC and one other team at-large. That game is scheduled for December 17 at 6 PM PT, 9 PM ET

A bowl berth this season would make four consecutive bowl appearances for the Beavers and Trent Bray's first as a head coach.

Oregon State's season continues this Saturday at 12:30 PM PT as the Beavers host San Jose State on The CW.

Joe Londergan
