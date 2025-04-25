Oregon State Beavers On SI

Ex-Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy Makes Second Transfer of 2025

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) warms up on the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) warms up on the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterback Gevani McCoy entered the transfer portal last week after just under four minutes with the Texas State Bobcats. On Wednesday, McCoy reportedly signed with the Temple Owls per On3's Pete Nakos.

McCoy began his career at the University of Idaho, where he spent three seasons and threw for 5,834 yards with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, completing 65 percent of his passes.

He then transferred to Oregon State for the 2024 campaign, where he began the year as the Beavs' starter. He appeared in ten games, throwing for 1,300 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 328 yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries.

The highlight of McCoy's time with the Beavers was his performance against Colorado State where he threw for 147 yards and rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns.

McCoy entered the transfer portal following the end of the 2024 season and committed to Texas State. Now in Philadelphia with new Temple head coach K.C. Keeler, McCoy joins an Owls program with four consecutive 3-9 seasons.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football