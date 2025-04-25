Ex-Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy Makes Second Transfer of 2025
Quarterback Gevani McCoy entered the transfer portal last week after just under four minutes with the Texas State Bobcats. On Wednesday, McCoy reportedly signed with the Temple Owls per On3's Pete Nakos.
McCoy began his career at the University of Idaho, where he spent three seasons and threw for 5,834 yards with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, completing 65 percent of his passes.
He then transferred to Oregon State for the 2024 campaign, where he began the year as the Beavs' starter. He appeared in ten games, throwing for 1,300 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 328 yards and five touchdowns on 59 carries.
The highlight of McCoy's time with the Beavers was his performance against Colorado State where he threw for 147 yards and rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns.
McCoy entered the transfer portal following the end of the 2024 season and committed to Texas State. Now in Philadelphia with new Temple head coach K.C. Keeler, McCoy joins an Owls program with four consecutive 3-9 seasons.