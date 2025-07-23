Five Beavers Who Can Make an Impact in 2025: CB Kobe Singleton
With just over a week until fall camp, our full attention is on Trent Bray's 2025 Oregon State Beavers football team.
To help fans get excited, we're launching a series on potential impact players & breakout stars this Fall, starting with a scrappy defensive back with a lot to prove: #0 Kobe Singleton.
2024 was a topsy-turvy season for Kobe Singleton. After transferring from Liberty, the then-senior fought his way to the top of Oregon State's cornerback depth chart, with pivotal pass breakups in wins against Idaho State, San Diego State, and Purdue. After four starts, the Florida native suffered a season-ending injury.
Injuries have defined his playing career so far. The former Chiawana HS (Pasco, WA) star led all Washington defensive backs with 11 interceptions in 2019, drawing interest from Mario Cristobal's Oregon Ducks, but his stock plummeted after an injury sidelined him for the entirety of senior year.
Assessing his options, Singleton accepted a scholarship offer from Division I FCS Southern Utah. Following a Covid-impacted 2020 spring season where he did not play a snap, he earned All-Big Sky honors in 2021.
Ahead of the 2022 season, Singleton transferred to Liberty, at the time an FBS Independent. As the competition around him increased, he took his game to another level. The young corner started 10 games, and hauled in 3 interceptions. He added 3 more interceptions across 14 games the following year, and then transferred to Oregon State in 2024.
When healthy, Singleton shows promise - the redshirt senior has elite ball skills and plenty of game experience - if he can stay on the field, the Beavers defense looks poised for a big step up in 2025.