FOOTBALL: Home Game vs Wake Forest Rescheduled

If you have season tickets - or you made plans to watch the Beavers play Wake Forest this Fall - you'll want to read this.

Matt Bagley

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers student section signals first down during the first half against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Before a game has been played, changes have been made to the Beavers' 2025 football schedule.

Oregon State's home game against Wake Forest - previously scheduled for October 25th - has been moved ahead to October 11th 2025. The change was announced in an Oregon State official press release yesterday.

The game was moved to ease a conflict with Wake Forest's Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) schedule, which was publicly released yesterday morning. Originally, October 11th marked the Beavers first bye of the season. They now have two bye weeks later in the year: Week 9 (the week of October 25th) and Week 13 (the week of November 22nd).

Oregon State's full 2025 schedule is below:
Week 1. Saturday, Aug. 30 – California
Week 2. Saturday, Sept. 6 – Fresno State
Week 3. Saturday, Sept. 13 – at Texas Tech
Week 4. Saturday, Sept. 20 – at Oregon
Week 5. Saturday, Sept. 27 – Houston
Week 6. Saturday, Oct. 4 – at Appalachian State
Week 7. Saturday, Oct. 11 – Wake Forest
Week 8. Saturday, Oct. 18 – Lafayette
Week 9. Saturday, Oct. 25 – BYE
Week 10. Saturday, Nov. 1 – Washington State
Week 11. Saturday, Nov. 8 – Sam Houston
Week 12. Saturday, Nov. 15 – at Tulsa
Week 13. Saturday, Nov. 22 – BYE
Week 14. Saturday, Nov. 29 – at Washington State

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

