Former Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson Enters Transfer Portal
Per multiple outlets, former Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson has entered the transfer portal. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Gulbranson appeared in 18 games in his time at OSU, which began back in 2020. He completed 61.8% of his passes, throwing for 2,648 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also scored six rushing touchdowns in that time.
The Newbury Park, California product originally left the program back in January following the 2024 campaign.
In December, Oregon State secured the commitment of transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy, who started last season at Duke, where he set the school's single-season record for passing touchdowns. Murphy is widely expected to start. Gabarri Johnson, who recently completed his redshirt-freshman season, is expected to be Murphy's backup.
Last season, Gulbranson appeared in five games, throwing for four touchdowns and four interceptions. Notably, Gulbranson threw two touchdown passes and ran for one in OSU's 41-38 upset win over Washington State on November 23.
Beaver fans will likely most fondly remember Gulbranson for his performance in the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl, where led the Beavers to a dominant 30-3 win over the Florida Gators, scoring two touchdowns and completing 12 of 19 passes for 165 yards in the process with no interceptions.
The Beavers open the season on August 30 at home against Cal.