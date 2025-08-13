Oregon State Beavers On SI

Former Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson Named Stanford Starter

Gulbranson, affectionately nicknamed "Dr. Ben" by Beavers fans, spent 5 seasons in Corvallis and started 12 games. In 10 days, he'll start for Stanford.

Matt Bagley

Nov 29, 2024; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Oregon State 34-18. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
When a student-athlete transfers schools, college football fans often go through the five stages of grief. There's anger, denial, bargaining, depression, and acceptance, all because of one young adult's difficult decision.

Ben Gulbranson's departure from campus in January and formal transfer in late April drew a different reaction: pride.

Now, Beaver fans have another reason to be proud of the Oregon State alum. First reported by The Athletic's Stewart Mandel and confirmed by multiple outlets, the Oregon State transfer will start for Stanford in their season opener 10 days from now at Hawaii.

Gulbranson started 12 games, and appeared in 18 games overall, from 2020-24. He completed 62% of his pass attempts, threw for 2648 passing yards, and earned 15 touchdowns.

Affectionately known as "Dr. Ben", Gulbranson earned a bachelors degree in public health from Oregon State, and then finished a masters degree after Oregon State's 2024 Fall term. It was previously reported that Gulbranson sought to enroll in a medical school after his football playing career, so his transfer to Stanford - with one of the world's top medical schools -was as easy as a game winning touchdown pass.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

