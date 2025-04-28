Oregon State Beavers On SI

Former Oregon State Running Back Damien Martinez Drafted By Seattle Seahawks

Joe Londergan

Nov 11, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
While no members of the 2024 Oregon State football team was selected in this weekend's NFL Draft, a key member of the 2023 team was selected by the Seattle Seahawks.

Running back Damien Martinez, who played two seasons with the Beavs in 2022 and 2023 before finishing his college career with the Miami Hurricanes, was chosen by Seattle in the seventh round with the 223rd overall pick.

Martinez, a native of Lewisville, Texas, excelled in his first stint in the Pacific Northwest. In 2022, he was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year when he accumulated 982 rushing yards on 161 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He was named a Freshman All-American by several outlets.

He was similarly effective in 2023, rushing for 1,185 yards on 194 carries with nine touchdowns. He was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection in both his seasons in orange and black.

For the 2024 season, Maritinez transferred to the University of Miami, where he rushed for 1,002 yards with ten touchdowns.

NFL Rookie Mini Camps are scheduled to begin in May.

