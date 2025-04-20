Georgia State OT Will Larkins Transfers to Oregon State
So it begins.
With Oregon State's 2025 Spring Game in the rear view mirror, and the Spring transfer portal still open until Friday April 25th, players are starting to use the portal.
The first name of note is Will Larkins, a 6'5" 310 pound offensive tackle, who entered the transfer portal last Thursday, and committed to Oregon State on Sunday morning.
After playing center on his Florida 3A State Championship team, Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory near Miami, Larkins was a consensus 3 star prospect at ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, and On3. ESPN's recruiting service ranked him the nation's 8th best center prospect in the 2023 signing class.
Larkins committed to Indiana, and did not see game action during his 2023 freshman season. After earning a redshirt, he transferred to Georgia State, who played him in 6 games as a reserve right tackle. He will enter the 2025 season as a redshirt sophomore.
At the time of this publication it is not known whether Larkins will play tackle or center, but Oregon State needs depth at both tackle positions - last season's left tackle Gerad Christian Lichtenhan is preparing for the NFL draft, and last season's right tackle Flavio Gonzalez transferred to Arizona in January - and the Beavers have no clear backup behind starting center Van Wells.
He might not start, but look for Larkins to fill a reserve role on Mike Cavanaugh's new look line.