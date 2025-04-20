Oregon State Beavers On SI

Georgia State OT Will Larkins Transfers to Oregon State

6'5" 310 pound Will Larkins entered the portal last week, and committed to Oregon State this morning. Larkins holds experience at center and tackle. Will he start on the Beavers new look offensive line?

Matt Bagley

Sep 23, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
So it begins.

With Oregon State's 2025 Spring Game in the rear view mirror, and the Spring transfer portal still open until Friday April 25th, players are starting to use the portal.

The first name of note is Will Larkins, a 6'5" 310 pound offensive tackle, who entered the transfer portal last Thursday, and committed to Oregon State on Sunday morning.

After playing center on his Florida 3A State Championship team, Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory near Miami, Larkins was a consensus 3 star prospect at ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, and On3. ESPN's recruiting service ranked him the nation's 8th best center prospect in the 2023 signing class.

Larkins committed to Indiana, and did not see game action during his 2023 freshman season. After earning a redshirt, he transferred to Georgia State, who played him in 6 games as a reserve right tackle. He will enter the 2025 season as a redshirt sophomore.

At the time of this publication it is not known whether Larkins will play tackle or center, but Oregon State needs depth at both tackle positions - last season's left tackle Gerad Christian Lichtenhan is preparing for the NFL draft, and last season's right tackle Flavio Gonzalez transferred to Arizona in January - and the Beavers have no clear backup behind starting center Van Wells.

He might not start, but look for Larkins to fill a reserve role on Mike Cavanaugh's new look line.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

