Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan Named Oregon State Football's Only Pac-12 Top Performer
Even as a two-team league for the moment, the Pac-12 Conference announced the top performers of the 2024 college football season this week. Of the six awards, five went to the Washington State Cougars and one went to the Oregon State Beavers.
Redshirt senior offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan was named the Pac-12's Offensive Lineman of the Year after helping the Beavers average 4.7 yards per rush in 2024. The Beavs' running game totaled 2,270 yards and 29 touchdowns in their 5-7 campaign.
The Colorado transfer also had the highest Pro Football Focus grade among Pac-12 offensive lineman at 81.8. In the passing game, he gave up only two sacks all season at left tackle.
Replacing Christian-Lichtenhan will be one of several major holes that Oregon State needs to fill this offseason either through the transfer portal, or through development of a younger player. Four of Oregon State's five regular starters on the offensive line wrapped their college football careers this season.
