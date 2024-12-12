Oregon State Beavers On SI

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan Named Oregon State Football's Only Pac-12 Top Performer

Joe Londergan

Oct 17, 2015; Pullman, WA, USA; Oregon State Beavers helmet sits before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2015; Pullman, WA, USA; Oregon State Beavers helmet sits before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even as a two-team league for the moment, the Pac-12 Conference announced the top performers of the 2024 college football season this week. Of the six awards, five went to the Washington State Cougars and one went to the Oregon State Beavers.

Redshirt senior offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan was named the Pac-12's Offensive Lineman of the Year after helping the Beavers average 4.7 yards per rush in 2024. The Beavs' running game totaled 2,270 yards and 29 touchdowns in their 5-7 campaign.

The Colorado transfer also had the highest Pro Football Focus grade among Pac-12 offensive lineman at 81.8. In the passing game, he gave up only two sacks all season at left tackle.

Replacing Christian-Lichtenhan will be one of several major holes that Oregon State needs to fill this offseason either through the transfer portal, or through development of a younger player. Four of Oregon State's five regular starters on the offensive line wrapped their college football careers this season.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

Five Oregon State Players Included in Top 100 MLB Draft Prospects For 2025

State of the Beavs: Transfer Portal Is Open + Signing Day At Oregon State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy Enters Portal

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football