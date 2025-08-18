Latest on Injured Oregon State WR Darrius Clemons
Oregon State wide receiver Darrius Clemons seemed poised for a breakout year. Instead, his 2025 season might start in the training room.
Here’s what we know so far.
Late last week, Clemons reportedly suffered a lower leg injury, and he was spotted at Saturday’s scrimmage with a boot and scooter - signs of a serious setback - though neither Clemons nor Oregon State’s staff have spoken about the injury.
When asked about Clemons’ availability for the Beavers’ season opening football game versus Cal on Saturday August 30th, head coach Trent Bray could only offer, through a disheartening scowl, that there is “a good chance” Clemons would not suit up.
Clemons’ father Larry played wide receiver for the Florida Gators, and instilled a love of football in his son. After a stellar high school career at Westview HS in Beaverton, west of Portland, the younger Clemons spent his true freshman year at Michigan; in 2 seasons, he caught 4 passes across 22 games and was a member of the Wolverines’ 2023 National Championship team.
After transferring to Oregon State ahead of the 2024 season, Clemons was penciled near the top of the Beavers’ wide receivers depth chart. Unfortunately, injuries in both spring and fall camps derailed him. Clemons played in 9 games, with 29 receptions for 292 yards, and a pair of touchdowns - notably against top 25 foes Washington State and Boise State - inspiring hope for a career year in 2025.
The severity of the injury is not yet known at this time.