Louisiana Tech Transfer RB Marquis Crosby Commits to Oregon State
Following the graduation of redshirt senior Jam Griffin, one big question haunted the Oregon State offense: how will the backfield split carries?
Today, the Beavers' found an answer to that question, as Louisiana Tech transfer running back Marquis Crosby announced his commitment to Oregon State.
The 5’9” 201 pound Hattiesburg Mississippi native averaged 282.9 yards per game during his senior year of high school, and began his college career at Louisiana Tech. He picked the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas State, East Carolina, and Louisiana-Monroe.
After redshirting his 2021 true freshman season, Crosby broke out: in 2022 he started 10 games, and rushed for 918 yards and 9 touchdowns on 183 carries. He finished the season with the 6th most rushing yards nationally among all freshmen, and 4th highest yards per carry (5.0) in all of Conference USA.
An offseason injury derailed his 2023 campaign - Crosby racked 1 carry for 20 yards - and cost him his starting job. In 2024, he filled a rotational role with 224 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown on 53 carries. Last season, Crosby played 10 games but earned only 1 start.
The soon-to-be redshirt senior slots into a competitive backfield which features senior starter Anthony Hankerson, and emerging sophomore Salahadin Allah.